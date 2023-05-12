STAR Financial Bank Makes New $439,000 Investment in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

STAR Financial Bank bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,249,000 after buying an additional 116,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,784,000 after purchasing an additional 80,677 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 339,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $5.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $689.54. 14,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,409. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.48 and a fifty-two week high of $709.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $673.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $623.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $704.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,220 shares of company stock valued at $37,505,841 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.