STAR Financial Bank Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

STAR Financial Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.20. 292,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,167,484. The company has a market cap of $145.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Articles

