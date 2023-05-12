STAR Financial Bank Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

STAR Financial Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.80. The stock had a trading volume of 560,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,672,555. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $102.37. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.62.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

