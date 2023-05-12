Steem (STEEM) Price Hits $0.19

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. During the last week, Steem has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $82.98 million and $3.45 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Steem Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 433,837,725 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

