Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SF. Citigroup reduced their target price on Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Stifel Financial from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Stifel Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SF stock opened at $57.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.48. Stifel Financial has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $68.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.05). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,377,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,752,930. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,377,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,752,930. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $590,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,374,826 shares in the company, valued at $81,114,734. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,848,500. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

Further Reading

