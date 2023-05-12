Stifel Nicolaus Raises Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target to $19.00

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded Zymeworks from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.33.

NYSE ZYME opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.39. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $640.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $402.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.36 million. Zymeworks had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 30.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zymeworks news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,087,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,699,784. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 6.5% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,400,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,060,000 after acquiring an additional 267,565 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 26.6% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 373,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 78,506 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Its product includes Zanidatamab, which is a novel bispecific antibody that targets two distinct domains of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

