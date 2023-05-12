StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Mannatech from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

MTEX opened at $13.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.21. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.02.

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($3.78) EPS for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $34.34 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Mannatech’s payout ratio is presently -28.88%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Mannatech by 167.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Mannatech by 1,090.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mannatech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mannatech, Inc engages in the development of nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category includes integrative health, targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

