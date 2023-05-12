StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance

RGLS opened at $1.73 on Monday. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $3.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,656,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 55.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

Featured Stories

