StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance
Shares of UUU opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.35. Universal Security Instruments has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $4.95.
Universal Security Instruments Company Profile
