StockNews.com Downgrades Titan International (NYSE:TWI) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Titan International Stock Performance

Shares of TWI stock opened at $10.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.57. Titan International has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Titan International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $509.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.31 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Titan International will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan International

About Titan International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Titan International by 5,040.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Titan International by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Titan International by 800.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Titan International by 1,753.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.