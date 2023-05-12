StockNews.com Downgrades Titan International (NYSE:TWI) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Shares of TWI stock opened at $10.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.57. Titan International has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Titan International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $509.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.31 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Titan International will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Titan International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.
