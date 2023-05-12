StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of 51Talk Online Education Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
51Talk Online Education Group Stock Up 0.3 %
51Talk Online Education Group stock opened at $6.17 on Monday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of -0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15.
About 51Talk Online Education Group
51Talk Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. It operates under the China and Philippines geographical segments. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand.
