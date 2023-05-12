StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of 51Talk Online Education Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

51Talk Online Education Group stock opened at $6.17 on Monday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of -0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

51Talk Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. It operates under the China and Philippines geographical segments. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand.

