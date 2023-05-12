StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Avinger in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Avinger alerts:

Avinger Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03. Avinger has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Trading of Avinger

Avinger Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Avinger during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger during the third quarter worth approximately $768,000. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.