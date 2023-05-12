StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $3.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2.19. The company has a market cap of $36.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.25.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.17 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture increased its stake in IRIDEX by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 799,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 236,715 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 13.5% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 378,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 45,026 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in IRIDEX during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in IRIDEX in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in IRIDEX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

