StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
IRIDEX Stock Performance
IRIDEX stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $3.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2.19. The company has a market cap of $36.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.25.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.17 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRIDEX
IRIDEX Company Profile
IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.