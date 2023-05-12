StockNews.com Lowers Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Oppenheimer stock opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.02. The stock has a market cap of $406.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.15. Oppenheimer has a 12-month low of $28.41 and a 12-month high of $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

In related news, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $539,703.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,147.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

