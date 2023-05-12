Stratec (ETR:SBS) Stock Price Down 3%

Stratec SE (ETR:SBS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €60.20 ($66.15) and last traded at €61.40 ($67.47). Approximately 11,576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at €63.30 ($69.56).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBS shares. Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($84.62) target price on Stratec in a report on Friday, March 10th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €87.00 ($95.60) price target on Stratec in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €71.00 ($78.02) price target on Stratec in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($87.91) price target on Stratec in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Stratec alerts:

Stratec Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.70, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $757.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €65.36 and its 200 day moving average is €77.42.

About Stratec

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stratec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.