Stratis (STRAX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.42 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001773 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $69.83 million and $3.42 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,790.04 or 0.06774444 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00056039 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00041382 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00019310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00019139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00006089 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000607 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 149,029,857 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

