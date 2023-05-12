Susquehanna Trims Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Target Price to $9.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lyft from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lyft in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lyft from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.34.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $8.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53. Lyft has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $21.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.83). Lyft had a negative net margin of 37.33% and a negative return on equity of 134.14%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lyft will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 11.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 362,951 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 37,274 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 379,142 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 27,164 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 42.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,007 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 22.9% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 16,408 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

