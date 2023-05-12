Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Shares Up 5.5%

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.57 and last traded at $35.57. 900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 620% from the average session volume of 125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.70.

Suzuki Motor Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average of $34.76.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

