Synthetix Hits 24-Hour Volume of $25.00 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Synthetix coin can now be bought for $1.96 or 0.00007350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Synthetix has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $508.03 million and $25.00 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Synthetix

Synthetix was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 318,299,576 coins and its circulating supply is 259,123,949 coins. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

