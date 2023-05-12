Tacita Capital Inc Has $227,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tacita Capital Inc lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,610 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $125,514,000 after acquiring an additional 115,862 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.46.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.58. The company had a trading volume of 11,982,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,822,036. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The stock has a market cap of $167.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

