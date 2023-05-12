Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.28-$3.28 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.03 billion-$29.03 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TAK. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Takeda Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:TAK traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.38. 3,007,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,927. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53. The company has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Takeda Pharmaceutical

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 110.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 11.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.