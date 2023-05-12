Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Trading Down 6.8%

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.88 and last traded at $29.95. Approximately 18,093 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 15,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.12.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on TARO shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.59. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.
