Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Trading Down 6.8%

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.88 and last traded at $29.95. Approximately 18,093 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 15,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TARO shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.59. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 462,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after purchasing an additional 48,811 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.