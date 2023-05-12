TD Securities Increases TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target to C$12.50

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TRSWF. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables to C$13.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

TransAlta Renewables Price Performance

OTCMKTS TRSWF opened at $8.98 on Monday. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australia Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility.

