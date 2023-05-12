The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HAIN. Piper Sandler raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.89. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $455.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.34 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2,379.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3,366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

