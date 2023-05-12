Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 58,762 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 26,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Titan Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$65.32 million, a P/E ratio of -47.00 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.24.

Titan Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. Titan Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -400.00%.

Titan Mining Company Profile

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

