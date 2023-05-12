TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Stephens

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stephens from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

BLD has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $226.14.

NYSE:BLD opened at $214.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $140.66 and a 52 week high of $227.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.12.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total transaction of $212,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,810.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $313,952.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total value of $212,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,065,810.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,703 shares of company stock worth $1,852,421. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TopBuild by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,050,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,732,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in TopBuild by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,507,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,703,000 after purchasing an additional 59,414 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in TopBuild by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after purchasing an additional 526,053 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,244,000 after purchasing an additional 602,416 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TopBuild by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,394,000 after purchasing an additional 49,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

