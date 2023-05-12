TransAlta (TSE:TA) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at CIBC

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. CSFB raised shares of TransAlta from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities dropped their target price on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta Stock Down 1.7 %

TSE TA opened at C$13.04 on Monday. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of C$10.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,304.00, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.13.

TransAlta Dividend Announcement

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Rating ) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($1.29). TransAlta had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Equities analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.6943354 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,200.00%.

About TransAlta

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.