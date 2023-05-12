Trellis Advisors LLC Invests $367,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Trellis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.23. 607,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,004,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a PE ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.75) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

