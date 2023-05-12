Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Invests $5.12 Million in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,122,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,030,000 after purchasing an additional 360,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of General Mills by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,315,000 after buying an additional 211,645 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,431,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,114,000 after buying an additional 131,500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,432,000 after buying an additional 1,052,899 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.17. 813,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,237,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.53. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $90.65. The company has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,281 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,997 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

