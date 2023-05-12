Trilogy Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after buying an additional 3,181,477 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,669,000 after purchasing an additional 357,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,170,000 after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,980,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,376,000 after purchasing an additional 76,934 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,433,000 after purchasing an additional 119,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $326.20 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $334.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $318.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.95.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.