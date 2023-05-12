Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases New Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $6,580,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $796,614,000. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $661,865,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $507,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $572.19.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $456.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $467.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.02 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The company has a market cap of $108.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Stories

