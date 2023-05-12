True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Price Target Cut to C$3.25

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TUERF. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS TUERF remained flat at $2.00 during trading hours on Friday. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

True North Commercial REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition of commercial office properties. It seeks to identify potential acquisitions using investment criteria that focuses on the security of cash flow, capital appreciation, value enhancement. The company was founded by Daniel Drimmer and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

