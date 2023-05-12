Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Acquires $132,000.00 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) insider Dennis Cho bought 10,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,720.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Twist Bioscience stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.95. 1,250,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,529. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $58.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.33. The company has a market cap of $679.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,308 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,696,000 after purchasing an additional 358,217 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWST. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

