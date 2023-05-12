Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Acquires $132,000.00 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) insider Dennis Cho bought 10,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,720.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Twist Bioscience Stock Performance
Twist Bioscience stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.95. 1,250,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,529. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $58.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.33. The company has a market cap of $679.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.17.
Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,308 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,696,000 after purchasing an additional 358,217 shares during the last quarter.
Twist Bioscience Company Profile
Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.
