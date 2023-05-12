Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Down 6.6%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.86 and last traded at $11.86. Approximately 714,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,304,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

About Twist Bioscience

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 81.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 81.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,308 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,696,000 after purchasing an additional 358,217 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.