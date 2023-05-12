Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Down 6.6%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.86 and last traded at $11.86. Approximately 714,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,304,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TWST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.
Twist Bioscience Stock Down 5.9 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience
About Twist Bioscience
Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.
