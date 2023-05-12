Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Bank of America

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TSN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.11.

TSN stock opened at $49.34 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $92.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Brady J. Stewart purchased 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,952,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,220,000 after purchasing an additional 138,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,785,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,059,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,761,000 after buying an additional 1,496,505 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,918,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,381,000 after buying an additional 1,264,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,355,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,602,000 after buying an additional 603,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

