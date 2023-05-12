U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,714 shares during the quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of USB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,575,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,840,322. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $53.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.