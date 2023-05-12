UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) SVP Christopher P. Litterio Sells 1,624 Shares

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 1,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total value of $238,240.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,464. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.27 and a fifty-two week high of $151.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.78.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.24 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 12.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Technologies

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UFPT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of UFP Technologies from $131.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,100,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 322.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 50.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 234.8% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Featured Stories

