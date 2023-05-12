Uniswap (UNI) Price Hits $5.18

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Uniswap has a market cap of $2.99 billion and approximately $52.84 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.18 or 0.00019344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.31 or 0.00300176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013025 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000875 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000647 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003802 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

