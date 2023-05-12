United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) traded up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.83 and last traded at $6.75. 16,473,504 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 23,412,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNG. HRT Financial LP raised its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 220.3% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 75,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 51,698 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

