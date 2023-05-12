US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

US Foods Stock Performance

USFD traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,508,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.93. US Foods has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $41.28.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

USFD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on US Foods from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on US Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.58.

In other news, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $226,153.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,440.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 21,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $761,145.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,289.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $226,153.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,802 shares in the company, valued at $699,440.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,633,850 shares of company stock valued at $296,320,022. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in US Foods by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,311,000 after acquiring an additional 80,621 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of US Foods by 16.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 27.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

