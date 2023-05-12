Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 6,109 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in NIKE by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 386,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $45,267,000 after buying an additional 90,918 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in NIKE by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,372 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

NIKE Trading Down 1.4 %

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,274,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,711,505. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.64 and a 200 day moving average of $116.99. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

