Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,588. The stock has a market cap of $123.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.84.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Argus dropped their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

