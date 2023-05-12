Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 717 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,953 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Societe Generale cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

Oracle Stock Down 0.1 %

ORCL traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,960,912. The company has a market capitalization of $262.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $97.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.28.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

