Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 41,549 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,549 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,212,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,308,938,000 after buying an additional 4,430,454 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 10.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,997,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610,945 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AT&T by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,747,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,372,000 after purchasing an additional 178,516 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,286,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,934,000 after purchasing an additional 148,524 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.19. 6,708,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,597,332. The company has a market capitalization of $122.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.81.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Cowen cut their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

