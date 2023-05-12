Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in AbbVie by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.02. The stock had a trading volume of 766,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,909,069. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.17. The company has a market capitalization of $259.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $168.11.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 147.43% and a net margin of 13.37%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,897 shares of company stock valued at $29,455,233. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

