Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,658,000 after buying an additional 4,827,299 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379,584 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 8,793,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,015 shares during the period. Yale University boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,900 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,844.1% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,049,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,050 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.60. 18,948,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,871,566. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.89. The firm has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $44.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

