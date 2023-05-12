Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,658,000 after buying an additional 4,827,299 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,758,000 after buying an additional 4,379,584 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 8,793,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,015 shares in the last quarter. Yale University grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,844.1% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,049,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,050 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $39.66. 17,110,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,845,624. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.98 and its 200 day moving average is $39.89. The company has a market capitalization of $70.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $44.28.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

