Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 595,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 574,854 shares.The stock last traded at $183.46 and had previously closed at $183.92.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.33.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,828,000 after purchasing an additional 101,736 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after buying an additional 32,422 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

