Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Up 0.4%

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $85.99 and last traded at $85.16. 143,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 110,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.78.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.06.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 116,546.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,680,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,731,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672,221 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 899,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,843,000 after buying an additional 481,776 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 460,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,874,000 after buying an additional 230,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 431,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,286,000 after buying an additional 226,198 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.