Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) PT Raised to $28.00 at Benchmark

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VECO. Barclays lowered Veeco Instruments from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.60.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,858,000 after acquiring an additional 988,143 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 728.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,115,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,721,000 after purchasing an additional 980,562 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 348.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,028,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 798,994 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,588,000 after purchasing an additional 718,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $6,992,000.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.